Kiara Advani adds denim jacket to her gym wear, Varun Dhawan turns 'good vibes officer'; PHOTOS

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani ever since their film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was announced. Recently the first poster of the film was released and fans cannot stop gushing over it. In fact, even the character introduction videos have come out and fans have given it so much love. Well, paps never miss a chance to click Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan whenever they step out of the house and today was one such day when both the co-stars were snapped in the city but not together, individually.