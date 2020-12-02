Kiara Advani & Aditya are set to take us back in time tomorrow with Indoo Ki Jawani song Dil Tera; See PHOTOS

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal will be seen in Abir Sengupta's directorial, Indoo Ki Jawani. The second song, Dil Tera is an ode to the golden era of Bollywood and Kiara, Aditya will go retro in it. The song will be released tomorrow.

A film that is all set to hit the screens soon is Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani. The film marks the directorial debut of Abir Sengupta and is the story of a small-town girl exploring dating apps. The lead is played by Kiara who plays Indoo from Ghaziabad. After the success of the first song, Heelein Toot Gayi, the second song, Dil Tera is all set to drop tomorrow and in it, we will get to see Kiara and Aditya pay tribute to the golden era of Bollywood with their looks.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped photos from the upcoming song and left fans in awe of her and Aditya's retro looks. The actors have apparently recreated iconic looks from old Bollywood films like Kashmir Ki Kali, Namak Halal and Rangeela in the song. In a chat with Mid-Day, director Abir Sengupta revealed that the song will showcase how the duo pays tribute to the golden era of Bollywood. He said, "While writing the song sequence, I wanted to pay homage to the iconic looks and sequences from the '60s to the '90s."

Sharing the photos on social media, Kiara wrote, "Hit rewind and go back in time with #IndooKiJawani’s latest song #DilTera! Song releasing tomorrow, stay tuned!" In the photos, we get to see Kiara and Aditya turn into and Urmila Matondkar from Rangeela, Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor from Kashmir Ki Kali and Parveen Babi from Namak Halal.

The song Dil Tera will be released tomorrow. Meanwhile, the previous number, Heelein Toot Gayi released a few days back and was loved by fans. It featured Guru Randhawa as well. The film's trailer left the internet in awe of Kiara's performance and many looked forward to the same. Indoo Ki Jawani is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under their banners of T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

