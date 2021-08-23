Kiara Advani admits 'almost believing' fan comments claiming she had gone under the knife

Kiara Advani is riding high on the success of her recently released film with . The actress has become the talk of the town and is slowly climbing the ladder of success and marking her presence in the industry. But, did you know? There was a time when fans felt that Kiara has gotten plastic surgery done, and even the actress started to believe these comments.

Yes! You heard that right. The promo of the sixth episode of Pinch season 2 was released, and this time the guest gracing Arbaaz Khan’s show is non-other than Kiara Advani. She reacted to several fan comments who trolled her for various things, like working with to getting plastic surgery done. In the promo, we can see Kiara recalling being plagued by rumours of plastic surgery back in 2018. She said that she ‘almost believed’ the comments herself.

Narrating the incident, Kiara said, “Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, ‘Oh, she has done plastic surgery.’ And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face),” she said.

Kiara also read out a comment of a fan who suggested she should stop working with . Replying to this fan comment, she said, “We, as people who are reading comments, hume pata hona chahiye (we should know) where do we draw the line. Don’t let it get the better of you.”

