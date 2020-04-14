Kiara Advani adorably cradles a toddler in this UNSEEN photo from the sets of Good Newwz

Kiara Advani, who has been interacting with her fans on Instagram amid this lockdown, is all smiles in this unseen throwback photo. Check it out.

Just as the 21-day lockdown comes to an end, PM Modi announced on Tuesday that the lockdown will now be extended until May 3. This means for another two weeks or so, people, including celebrities, won't be stepping out of their homes. This also means that there will be no celebrity spotting by the paparazzi and you will have to wait a little longer to see your favourite star out and about in the city. Amid this dearth of paparazzi shots, celeb fan clubs are going back in time and digging out some never before seen photos and videos.

We stumbled upon one such photo of actress Kiara Advani. The actress, who has been interacting with her fans on Instagram, is all smiles in this unseen throwback photo. In the picture, Kiara can be seen adorably holding a toddler and seems quite comfortable. From the looks of it, the picture is from the sets of Good Newwz as Kiara can be seen wearing a blue and green patiala suit.

Check out Kiara's photo below:

Kiara was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and . The actress has been garnering a whole lot of attention for her act in Netflix's drama Guilty in which she played the character of a rebel teen. What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's unseen photo? Let us know in the comments below.

