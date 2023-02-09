Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif: 6 divas who made for the happiest brides at their wedding

Ever wondered what makes wedding pictures so beautiful? Yes, the outfits, jewellery, venue, décor, and other factors do contribute to how good the pictures look, but we believe it is the happiness and joy on the newlyweds’ faces that makes the pictures so memorable. Recently, Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra at Suryagarh Palace, in Jaisalmer. Post their wedding ceremony, the couple shared some stunning snaps from their nuptials that left fans gushing over them. Kiara’s smile was absolutely unmissable, and it was the highlight of the wedding pictures. Not just Kiara, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and many others made for beautiful happy brides. Why not take a look at their stunning wedding pictures? Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani got married to Sidharth Malhotra on 7th February 2023. Their wedding pictures show Sidharth and Kiara looking absolutely elated! Kiara had a smile on in each one of these pictures. We especially love the candid snap that shows the actress gazing at Sidharth, and the happiness on her face is quite evident! Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at the latter’s Brandra residence Vastu, and it was an intimate ceremony with only their families and close friends in attendance. Alia shared some stunning pictures from her wedding that show her grinning from ear to ear! The pictures are just too endearing and wholesome. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding pictures have left us swooning! The couple looks oh-so-in-love with each other, and Athiya looks so joyous in pictures from her wedding ceremony. The actress also shared a series of pictures from her haldi ceremony, where Athiya is glowing with joy. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pictures were ethereal! Katrina looked beautiful in a red lehenga from Sabyasachi, and flashed her million-dollar smile in the pictures. Anushka Sharma

It has been 5 years since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot, and we still can’t get over their beautiful wedding pictures. Anushka exudes happiness in the stunning pictures from her wedding. She looked absolutely beautiful in a pastel pink lehenga. Their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale, and just looking at them gives us so much joy. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make for a lovely couple, and their pictures are proof of how happy they were on their wedding day. Deepika looks absolutely blissful, and full of joy on her wedding day.

