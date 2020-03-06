Kiara Advani and her Guilty team had fun shooting together and this BTS pic is a proof; Check it out

Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix movie Guilty, had a great time shooting for this Ruchi Narain directorial.

Kiara Advani is on a roll these days. After giving impressive performances in Kabir Singh and Good Newwz last year, she is clearly one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. And while fans have been yearning to witness her magic once again, Kiara is back with a yet another powerful performance in Netflix project Guilty. The production, which also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, has been premiered today and has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Guilty is based on one of the most heinous crimes against women that is rape and has some strong performances by the cast. However, shooting this intense thriller drama was quite interesting for the entire team. In fact, we have got our hands on a behind the scene picture from the sets of Guilty wherein the entire cast was seen chilling out together. In the selfie which was being clicked by Taher Shabbir, the entire cast was seen posing happily with director Ruchi Narain.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s BTS pic from Guilty sets:

Meanwhile, apart from Guilty, Kiara has some interesting movies in her kitty at the moment. She is currently shooting for Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, starrer Laxmmi Bomb and ’s upcoming war drama Shershah which happens to be a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra who had laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.

