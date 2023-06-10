Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan steal the show at TKSS as they promote Satyaprem Ki Katha; WATCH

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the most anticipated films this year. The actors are sharing the screen once in the film, after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans are super excited to witness their on-screen chemistry. Today, Kiara and Kartik, along with the team of Satyaprem Ki Katha visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film.

Kiara Advani and Katrik Aaryan steal the show at TKSS

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan recently promoted Satyaprem Ki Katha along with team on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors stole the show with their charming presence. Along with the lead actors, Gajraj Rao, and Shikha Talsania were also present at the show. The cast was seen having a lot of fun on the show, as they promoted their upcoming film.

Kiara Advani wore a beautiful pink saree with a pearl white blouse for her latest appearance on The Kapil Sharma show. She accessorized with a pair of green jhumkas, and hair was tied in a ponytail. As usual, the newly wedded Kiara was looking drop-dead gorgeous. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan opted for a casual white shirt and denim trousers, for the show.

Kapil Sharma shared a reel on his Instagram where the team Satyaprem Ki Katha can be seen performing for a video. They entertained the audience with their fun steps on the song Lah Laili Lah by Vishaal Kumar. Kapil was seen coming from backstage and joining the team for the video. They fistbumped each other and then pointed towards the upper camera which clicked the whole set along with the audience.

Fans react to Kapil Sharma’s reel

As soon as Kapil Sharma posted the reel on his Instagram, the fans dropped some fun comments. One fan wrote, “Kartik Kiara and Kapil fans button,” while the other commented, “kya bat hai kapil paji Kiara mem per se najar hi nhi hath rhi hai.” Another one said, “Beautiful with audience.” Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks an impressive collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Witness Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding in Satyapem Ki Katha’s new song Aaj Ke Baad; WATCH