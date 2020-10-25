Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra send fans into a meltdown with their NEW photo from Shershaah prep

Sharing the picture, Shershaah's producer introduced Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as their characters Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema from Shershaah.

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and are quite the rage on social media ever since rumours of the actors dating each other started floating around. While they stick to their version of being single, Kiara and Sidharth's pair is already much loved on social media. Their die-hard fan clubs keep an eye out for their appearances and make sure nothing goes unnoticed. Now, this new picture of the rumoured couple has again sent their fans into a meltdown.

Thanks to Shershaah producer Shabbir Boxwala, we got to see a glimpse of Kiara and Sidharth after one of their meetings for the film's prep. In the picture, we get to see Kiara and Sidharth smiling wide for the camera as they stand next to each other. While Sidharth can be seen in his track suit with a subtle neon green tee, Kiara's pink sling and co-ord set is hard to miss.

Sharing the picture, Shershaah's producer introduced the duo as their characters Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema. He wrote, "Don’t they look adorable together as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in “Shershaah” @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #shershaah @dharmamovies @kaashent."

Check out Kiara and Sidharth's latest photo below:

Kiara recently addressed the numerous dating rumours on a chat show and said, "So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single.”

The actress added that she also doesn't mind dating guys in her line of work. "I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much," Kiara said on Neha Dhupia's virtual chat show No Filter Neha.

