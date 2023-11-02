Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra twins in red as they celebrate their first Karwa Chauth; see PIC

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They tied the knot in February 2023. This year is special to them as the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together on November 1. Now, a while ago, Sidharth shared a picture of them celebrating the special day together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celerbate first Karwa Chauth

A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him and his wife Kiara Advani doing the Karwa Chauth ritual for the first time. In the picture, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen twinning in red as the couple celebrates the occasion together. Sharing the picture, Malhotra wrote, "(red heart and ray emojis) Blessed." Have a look:

