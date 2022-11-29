Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s January wedding; What’s the truth?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular real-life couples in Bollywood. The Yodha actor and Govinda Naam Mera actress admitted to their relationship in the famous chat show Koffee With Karan 7 . Interestingly, Kiara Advani confirmed that she is 'more than friends' with Sidharth Malhotra, while her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor hinted that the couple might tie the knot soon. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, also reluctantly accepted that he is in a serious relationship with the actress.

For quite some time, it has been rumoured that the lead pair of Shershaah is set to take the relationship to the next level and tie the knot soon. Recently, it was even speculated that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are planning to tie the knot in January 2023, after the actress made a post on her official Instagram handle. "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December," wrote the actress who shared a lovely video on her handle.

However, it is now confirmed that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are not entering wedlock, in January. "These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December, and now January," said the sources close to the Shershaah pair, in a chat with Times Of India.

Kiara and Sidharth's upcoming projects

Kiara Advani is going through a great phase in her acting career, with some exciting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, the upcoming comedy thriller which is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. She is returning to the Telugu film industry with the upcoming Ram Charan-S Shankar project, which has been tentatively titled RC 15. Kiara is currently busy with the shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the upcoming romantic drama which marks her reunion with Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming romantic thriller Mission Majnu, which is slated to get an OTT release on Netflix. He is currently busy with the final stages of shooting the upcoming action thriller Yodha. Sidharth is also making his grand OTT debut with hitmaker Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series Indian Police Force, which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.

