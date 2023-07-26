Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s mother Rimma’s ultimate 'saas bahu' bond is beyond priceless; Watch

Kiara Advani, the famous Bollywood star is going through an excellent phase on both her personal and professional fronts. The talented actress has been receiving immensely positive reviews for her stellar performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the recently released romantic drama. When it comes to her personal life, Kiara Advani is happily married to popular Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The Shershaah pair tied the knot in February, this year, after dating for over two years.

Kiara Advani's bond with Sidharth Malhotra's mom Rimma wins internet

Recently, Kiara Advani set the ramp on fire at the Falguni Shane Peacock Show, which was held in Delhi on July 25, Tuesday. The JuggJugg Jeeyo actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a dark pink lehenga with thigh-high slit, and a matching choli with silver hand embroidery, as she walked on the ramp. Kiara ditched jewellery for her latest showstopper look and rocked the minimal accessory look, and opted for dewy make-up and a beach-waved hairdo.

Watch Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's mom Rimma's videos, below: