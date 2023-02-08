Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding Invitation Card REVEALED; It’s minimal and chic-PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding pictures are dream-like, and the newlyweds left their fans gushing after the dropped the first pictures from their wedding that took place at Suryagarh Palace, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their caption read, ““Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” The Shershaah couple tied the knot on 7th February, and it was a private affair with only their families and close friends in attendance. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for pictures and updates about their big day. We can only hope Kiara and Sidharth share more pictures from their wedding festivities. In the meanwhile, we came across a picture of their wedding invitation card that has surfaced on Instagram! Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding card

The wedding invitation card features Kiara and Sidharth's initials in the centre, with their names written under the monogram. Below that, the dates of their wedding festivities are mentioned- 5th to 7th February, 2023. The venue, Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, is also mentioned under it, while the border features a leafy design. On the left-hand corner is the sketch of what appears to be a heritage structure. The colour scheme of the card is simple, with beige, black and brown colours used. The design is minimal yet chic. Check out Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding invitation card below!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities were spread across 3 days, and while the sangeet, haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on 5th and 6th of February, the couple took pheras on the 7th of February. As soon as they shared the first pictures from their wedding ceremony, wishes started pouring in for the newlyweds. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story, and wrote, "Congratulations you two," while Vicky Kaushal penned a note that read, "Congratulations Sid and Kiara!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss."

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra Wedding look decoded: Couple look stellar in Manish Malhotra ensembles