Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan to drop something special ahead of their film JugJugg Jeeyo's release; PIC

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and the on-screen couple is leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-anticipated movie. While ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is set to release June 24, the makers of the film conducted a fan-screening over the weekend, with the film receiving unanimous approval from its target audience. Meanwhile, Kiara on Monday posted a picture on her Instagram in which she is seen sitting with co-star Varun on bench and both of them have a big smile on their face.

Sharing the happy picture, the actress captioned it,“Dropping something special at 10 am tomorrow” with a white heart and mike emoji. Seems like something interesting is coming up and we can’t keep calm.

Have a look at Kiara’s post:

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is a romantic dramedy which will present a unique point of view about love and will be coming with a lot of humour. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story are in completely different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the Raj Mehta directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s super-hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is set to release in theatres on 10 June 2022.