Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to team up for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic? Find Out

Kiara Advani is reportedly in talks for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

It seems like an eventful year for Kiara Advani with 2 back to back hits followed by four upcoming films in her kitty. While the actress has been roped in for Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmmi Bomb, a report by Filmfare says that Kiara is reportedly in talks for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic opposite Vicky Kaushal. The Ronnie Screwvala production film is based on the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak War 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Reports say that Kiara Advani is in talks with the makers of the project and if it works out well, the actress will be signing the film within a few months. Kiara and Vicky will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time. Previously, the actors have shared the screen space in a few commercials and a web series. The first look of Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw dropped on the internet, last June in 2019 and the actor looked quite impressing as the Army Officer. Check it out:

As per director Meghna Gulzar, the film will not be a biopic entirely but it draws inspiration from Army Chief Sam Manekshaw and will comprise certain important chapters from his life. The actors will begin shooting for the film in 2021 to recreate the Partition, accession of Kashmir and the Indo Pak War on the celluloid.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal to portray Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's directorial; FIRST LOOK OUT

Credits :Filmfare

Read More