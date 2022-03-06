Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister Ishita Advani on her wedding day; INSIDE pics

Kiara Advani is beaming with joy as her sister Ishita Advani has embarked on a new journey as she tied the knot with Karma Vivan in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. Recently, Kiara and her sister jetted off for the destination wedding in Goa. And glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi and cocktail went viral on the internet. On Ishita’s big day, the Shershaah actress treated fans to inside glimpses and we are sure it will melt your heart. In the photographs, Kiara was seen diligently performing bridesmaid's duties as her sister Ishita Advani got ready for her wedding ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Kiara was seen applying ‘nazar ka tikka’ on her sister's neck as she dressed up for the special day. "Nazar na lage (Let no one's evil eye be on you)," Kiara wrote, adding a red heart emoji. For the big day, Ishita donned a red Sabyasachi lehenga and paired it with contrasting jewellery, gajra (flower garland for hair), and stunning bridal chooda (bangles). In other snaps, Kiara along with others was seen all dressed up in their traditional attires. While Ishita was seen in a breathtaking red traditional bridal outfit, Kiara opted for an orange and golden stunning lehenga and looked her best.

Take a look:

Back in 2019, Kiara shared a post announcing her sister's engagement with Karma Vivan. Sharing a picture of the couple, she had written on Instagram, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma."

Also Read: Kiara Advani performs at sister Ishita's pre-wedding function, serves up 2 glam looks; Inside PICS & VIDEOS