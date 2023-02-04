Ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani arrives at Jaisalmer with designer Manish Malhotra

Finally, it is time for yet another big fat Bollywood wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot and we bet fans cannot keep their excitement contained. Well, till now we were only reading reports about the preparations at Jaisalmer but today in the morning the bride-to-be was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport heading for Jaisalmer and now pictures from Jaisalmer airport have come. We can see the actress arriving at Jaisalmer with her friend and designer Manish Malhotra, whose design she will be donning for her D-day. Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra arrive at Jaisalmer

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani looking radiant in a white outfit. As we already told you earlier, she can be seen wearing a white tee over white trousers. She has left her hair open and is wearing coloured shades while wrapping herself around a Pink coloured scarf. She is walking with her designer friend Manish Malhotra who looks dapper in a purple checks jacket that he wore over a black tee and black pants. We had seen Kiara at Manish’s house a couple of days back in Mumbai and it was touted that she would be wearing his design for her wedding. But now with his arrival at Jaisalmer, it is somewhat clear that she will indeed be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Check out Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra’s pictures:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding venue Popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share a video from Jaisalmer of the stunning wedding venue of Sidharth and Kiara. The venue looked a mix of luxury and vintage. We cannot wait to see it getting lit for the functions.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will include sangeet, mehendi and haldi, that will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding guest list Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid's big day. Kiara's BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.

