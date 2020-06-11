Kiara Advani on backlash against Kabir Singh: I don’t know if it was fair to be that hard on this film

Kiara Advani offered a different perspective on Kabir Singh in a recent interview and revealed that the backlash got exhausting after a point. Read on to know more.

It will soon be a year since 2019's most controversial film Kabir Singh released but looks like the debate around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial finds a spot to come up time and again. This time it was actress Kiara Advani who offered a different perspective on Kabir Singh in her recent chat with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra. The film starred and Kiara Advani in the leading roles as Kabir and Preeti respectively.

Speaking about the film, Kiara revealed, "Both Shahid and myself were well aware of the film (we were getting into), and everything that we knew would come with it." The 'Good Newwz' actress added that her character as Preeti was rather challenging to play. "Kabir Singh was probably the hardest of them all, because anyone who knows me knows my thinking," Kiara said.She added that the film "was so real, and so flawed."

When asked about the massive backlash and controversy the film generated, Kiara said, "So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting." She added, "The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience."

Kiara also said that the criticism was a bit unfair. "On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate (around the film) that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film."

The actress also offered another perspective on the film and said, "Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti’s life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification... Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?..." Well, we wonder too.

What are your thoughts on Kiara's take on Kabir Singh? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Film Companion

