Kiara Advani is a ball of happiness as she poses with her birthday cakes thanking family & fans for blessings

Kiara Advani took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for her fans thanking them for making her 28th birthday extra special. See post!

Kiara Advani celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday i.e. July 31, 2020, and on her birthday, a host of Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish the actress. From , , Bhumi Pednekar, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan to Manish Malhotra and others, a host of B-town celebs wished the Kabir Singh actress and after celebrating her birthday at home, an overwhelmed Kiara took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for her fans and friends thanking them for the love.

Alongside a photo wherein we can see Kiara posing next to the cake, with balloons in the background, she wrote, “With a heart so full of love and gratitude I thank you, my family, friends and fans for all the love, blessings, videos, messages, calls and good wishes you have showered me with this birthday. Feeling so so so loved ️ I pray you are as Happy, healthy and safe as I feel right now. This means everything to me️ All Gods blessings.”

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, and next, she will be seen in starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which will witness a digital release. Also, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

