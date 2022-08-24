Kiara Advani begins prep for Kartik Aaryan co-starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha; Shares a glimpse

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. This year, Kiara has had two successful films at the box office, including the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and the family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world and is also an active social media user, who often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kiara took to her Instagram story and shared a script of SatyaPrem Ki Katha as she informed her fans that she has started the prep for her upcoming film which also features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. This marks Kiara and Kartik's second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will essay the role of SatyaPrem while the Kabir Singh actress will be seen as Katha.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look picture from their upcoming film and posted the still from the film. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani," with a red heart. In it, she is seen holding the actor in his arms. The title of the film was changed, earlier named Satyanarayan ki Katha, and has now been changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

A few days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara will be reuniting with Sidharth Malhotra for Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com with Karan Johar. Apart from this, Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in RC-15, which is a Telugu film and is directed by S. Shankar starring Ram Charan.

