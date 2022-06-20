Kiara Advani on being compared to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt: It is motivating and pushes me to do better

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine and rightfully so. After all, her last two releases have been massive hits- Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu. Her continuous success has made her stand in the league of famous actresses like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone , and Kiara can’t stop gushing about it. Recently, during her interview with India Today, Kiara was quizzed about her, being compared to Alia and Deepika, and the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress said that she finds it amazing.

Kiara Advani on comparisons with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone

Kiara stated that these comparisons motivate her to give her best shot and also take up solo projects. She also sang praises for Deepika and Alia and said that she admires their work. “It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right [ to be put in the same league] and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating,” she added.

Kiara on feeling any pressure about choosing projects

The actress further asserted that while the comparisons motivate her, it has also set an expectation for the audience which makes her rethink before finalising a script. Explaining it further, Kiara asserted that she doesn’t take any pressure. Instead, it makes her look at the script from a different perspective. “When I look at a script, I rethink how the character should add to the story. In a constructive way, sometimes, I do look at the expectations differently,” the actress was quoted saying.

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

As of now, Kiara Advani is looking forward to the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the comedy family drama is slated to hit the theatres on June 24. Besides, she is also working on RC 15 which is being directed by Shankar and also features Ram Charan. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. This Shashank Khaitan directorial is expected to release later this year.

