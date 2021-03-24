Kiara Advani & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director test COVID 19 negative post Kartik's positive test; Actress confirms

As per a report, while Tabu's test results are awaited, Kiara Advani confirmed that she and the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have tested negative for Coronavirus. The actress and other crew of the film had to take the test after Kartik Aaryan revealed his positive result in a post.

In a surprising turn of events, a few days back, Kartik Aaryan had put up a post on social media that he had tested positive for COVID 19 and left all worried. Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-actors Kiara Advani, along with director Anees Bazmee and other crew of the film reportedly went ahead to get themselves tested for COVID 19 as they had shot together for the film. Now, in a chat with a daily, Kiara has confirmed that her test results for COVID 19 report have come out to be negative.

In a chat with Etimes, Kiara told the portal that she along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee have tested negative for COVID 19. However, the report added that there was no confirmation regarding actress Tabu's reports yet. Tabu and Kartik had shot together on Sunday and it was the next day that Kartik announced in an Instagram post that he tested positive for COVID 19. The report claimed that Tabu's results either were not in yet or the crew was not yet aware of it.

Kartik had shared a post this week on social media with a 'Plus' sign and captioned it as, 'Positive ho gaya, Dua Karo.' His fans immediately began offering their wishes to the actor and prayed for his speedy recovery. Anees also spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that he was shocked to know about Kartik's COVID 19 positive results as he claimed that he used to follow proper precautions. The shoot of the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had recently kicked off and Tabu also had joined Kiara and Kartik for the shoot. However, due to Kartik's positive diagnosis, the shoot has been halted at the moment. The film is all set to release on November 19, 2021.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Anees Bazmee shocked Kartik Aaryan tested positive: He’d take many precautions

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×