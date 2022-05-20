Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s comparisons with Akshay Kumar starrer: It’s a new film and not a remake

Kiara Advani is all over the headlines these days, after all, her much-talked-about movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has hit the theatres today. Also starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy and is the second installment to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This Anees Bazmee's directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been frequently compared to Akshay’s film. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kiara has opened up about these comparisons and said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a new film and not a remake.

Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comparisons

Kiara also hailed Vidya Balan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and stated that she isn’t pressurized about the comparisons. “We made our version of a story that has the essence of the previous film. I've repeatedly said it is not a remake. It's a franchise. So it's a new film. So I'm not pressurized or being compared to Vidya ii because I am not playing that character, she's outstanding in the first. I wish I could have played a character like that,” she added.

Kiara Advani on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Furthermore, Kiara also opened up about her experience of working on the horror comedy and said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a new storyline that has managed to keep the essence of the original film which will make the audience feel nostalgic. “Having to take this franchise forward, for me, it was a no-brainer. When Bazmee called me and narrated the script to me, I felt it was an entirely new storyline, it’s fresh, the whole premise of this film is completely different,” Kiara added. She also emphasized that she feels Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy that can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara is also looking forward to the release of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead, the movie is slated to release on June 24 this year. Besides, she is also working on RC-15 with Ram Charan and will also be collaborating with Kiara once again for Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled directorial.

