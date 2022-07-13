Kiara Advani in a black cut-out slip dress looks breathtakingly gorgeous; See VIDEO
Kiara Advani was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood at the moment. In her career in showbiz, Kiara has delivered quite a few memorable performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more recently, JugJugg Jeeyo. Apart from impressing fans on the silver screen with her acting potential, she has also emerged as a noteworthy fashion icon in the industry. Kiara’s sartorial choices and style game has been top-notch in the past few months. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kiara took to her Instagram space and shared two new videos showcasing her new look. Have you seen it yet?
Kiara Advani slays in a black cut-out slip gown
A few hours back, Kiara took to the ‘story’ feature on the photo-and-video sharing app and shared a couple of videos flaunting her latest look. The actress could be seen dressed in a beautiful, black, cut-out slip gown, with noodle straps. The actress wore her hair down with slight beachy waves. Her soft-glam makeup with blushed cheeks, tinted lips, and mascara, absolutely flawless. Kiara held her phone and showcased her look in a mirror. In the next video, she gave a closer look at her makeup as she posed in front of the mirror.
Click HERE to watch Kiara Advani’s videos.
Here are screengrabs from Kiara Advani’s videos:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has been on a roll. The actress has been part of two back-to-back hit films at the box office including Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Raj A Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.