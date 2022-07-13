Kiara Advani in a black cut-out slip dress looks breathtakingly gorgeous; See VIDEO

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood at the moment. In her career in showbiz, Kiara has delivered quite a few memorable performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more recently, JugJugg Jeeyo. Apart from impressing fans on the silver screen with her acting potential, she has also emerged as a noteworthy fashion icon in the industry. Kiara’s sartorial choices and style game has been top-notch in the past few months. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Kiara took to her Instagram space and shared two new videos showcasing her new look. Have you seen it yet?

Kiara Advani slays in a black cut-out slip gown

A few hours back, Kiara took to the ‘story’ feature on the photo-and-video sharing app and shared a couple of videos flaunting her latest look. The actress could be seen dressed in a beautiful, black, cut-out slip gown, with noodle straps. The actress wore her hair down with slight beachy waves. Her soft-glam makeup with blushed cheeks, tinted lips, and mascara, absolutely flawless. Kiara held her phone and showcased her look in a mirror. In the next video, she gave a closer look at her makeup as she posed in front of the mirror.

Click HERE to watch Kiara Advani’s videos.

Here are screengrabs from Kiara Advani’s videos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has been on a roll. The actress has been part of two back-to-back hit films at the box office including Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Raj A Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.