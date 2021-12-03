Kiara Advani blooms like a sunflower in yellow Sharara suit but her elongated jacket has our attention

When it comes to experimenting with fashion, actor Kiara Advani never fails to stun the fashion police with her exceptional sartorial choices. Going by the same, on Friday, December 3, Kiara Advani too to her social media space to share a slew of stunning photos from her latest photoshoot. Needless to say, she looks nothing less than a blooming sunflower.

Shining bright in a yellow sharara suit, Kiara Advani topped her modernised ethnic look with an elongated jacket and we are absolutely taking notes. She turned sequential goddess while rocking her crop blouse as she posed for the camera. Keeping it minimal, the Shershaah star only used a statement diamond necklace and earrings as her accessories. Highlighted cheeks and sleek wavy hair left open only added elegance to her latest look.

In terms of work, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan directed biographical sports drama Shershaah. She is now gearing up to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Lastly, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline in collaboration with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

