Kiara Advani blushes as she opens up about her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra; ‘He is my home’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are undoubtedly one of the most-loved real-life pairs in Bollywood right now. The much-loved couple, who fell in love during the filming of their OTT blockbuster film Shershaah, entered wedlock on February 7, 2023, after a couple of years of courtship. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have consciously kept their relationship under wraps for a very longtime, are now treating their fans with their occasion social media PDA, post-wedding.

Kiara Advani opens up about her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra

The popular actress, who is on the top of the game with some promising projects in her kitty, is currently busy promoting her upcoming romantic drama SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The movie, which features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as the titular characters SatyaPrem and Katha, is now garnering the attention of audiences with its promising trailer and soulful songs.

During her promotional interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara Advani opened up about her idea of true love and her married life with hubby Sidharth Malhotra. "Abhi Abhi meri shaadi hui hai. Yeh ek love marriage tha. So naturally, main toh believe karti hoon (I got married recently, and it was a love marriage. So naturally, I believe in true love)," stated the acterss in her interview.

Kiara Advani was seen blushing heavily as she opened up about her marriage with hubby Sidharth, and called him her 'home'. "Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I've chosen to live my life with... Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai," stated the newly-wedded. Kiara's words about hubby Sidharth are now going viral on social media.