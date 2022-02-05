Kiara Advani breaks the Internet with her bold and beautiful avatar; Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor REACT

Kiara Advani who rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back. She is also a trendsetter and occasionally treats her loved ones with hot looks that breaks the Internet. Kiara’s Instagram is proof of it. Apart from working in the movies, Kiara has been part of some famous magazine covers and created a buzz. Recently, she took the opportunity to share one such look and it screamed bold and beautiful together.

In the photo, the Kabir Singh actress wore a black mini dress. She completed her look with a bun and kept her makeup neutral with smoky eyes. Kiara was surely redefining hotness in this avatar. As soon as she posted the photo, her industry friends started pouring in love. Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra liked her post. Her fans too cannot stop gushing over her photograph. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “Ded” along with some fire emoticons.

See here:

Previously, Kiara shared a sun-kissed photo in which she donned a white plain top which is topped with a quirky puffer jacket. Green track pants and sports shoes add a dash of style to her look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open with a cap on her head rounds off her entire look. While sharing the post online, the actress wrote, “Pave your own path” before adding a sunflower to complete her caption.

