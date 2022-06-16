Kiara Advani calls her fan edits with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra 'cute'

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress made her acting debut with the 2014 Bollywood film Fugly and since then, there is no looking back for her. She gave hits like ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Good Newwz’, and ‘Shershaah’, among others. To note, her recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed the 150 crore-mark and she is gearing up for her next release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo.’ The movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in key roles.

Apart from this, she is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-actor Sidharth Malhotra. They are one of the most talked-about rumoured couples in Bollywood. These two often make heads turn with their chemistry at events and parties. After fans saw them together as a Jodi in Shershaah, they are rooting for them and often make edits for the rumoured couple. Recently, Kiara opened up about these fan edits and called them 'cute'.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "Fans are really cute... You know sometimes some pairing works out onscreen then they go all out and make cute edits...It's really cute... Whenever the film is up for release be it with Kartik, Varun, Sid or Vicky, even with Shahid, they make such edits...I have been lucky that all my pairings have worked out very well... As long as they (fans) are happy, we are happy."

Talking about Kiara's upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, the flick is backed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

On the work front, Kiara will also be next seen in RC-15 with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani snapped as she makes a quick entry inside Sidharth Malhotra’s house; PICS