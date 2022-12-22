Kiara Advani calls herself director’s actor: 'Surrendered to Shashank Khaitan’s vision for Govinda Naam Mera'

Nowadays, Kiara was seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and can be viewed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kiara Advani has indeed had a very memorable 2021 and 2022. In 2021, her film Sherhshaah performed exceedingly well at the theatres and was loved by her fans. In 2022, her performances in JugJugg Jeeyo, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were loved by audiences across spheres, and both these films earned over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Kiara Advani calls herself a director’s actor

The 31-year-old actress talked to the news agency PTI about the performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo at the box office this year. She told PTI, “We don’t make the film for ourselves but for the audience. We want them to love it and want each one of them to come out smiling, happy, and entertained. We just want you to watch it again and again. If a film has a repeat value, that’s the biggest gift ever.”

Kiara further opened up about her experience of working on the sets of Govinda Naam Mera. The actress, as reported by PTI, said she was nervous before the release of every film irrespective of the medium.

“Whether it’s a theatrical or digital release... Even while putting up the trailer, there are little butterflies about whether people will like it or not. The first verdict comes from there. The next two weeks are kind of chill. You are promoting, laughing, and remembering how amazing it was shooting together,” she said.

Calling herself a director’s actor, Kiara said. “I surrendered to filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s vision for Govinda Naam Mera.”

“As an actor, I’m always trying to understand my director's vision. Eventually, it’s this one person's vision. So, you have to be in sync with your director,” the Shershaah actress said to PTI.