Kiara Advani calls husband Sidharth Malhotra 'advanced swimmer' as she talks about their beach holiday

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most romantic couples in B-town. Their PDA moments and adorable interactions on social media melt the hearts of fans and followers. The charming duo has captivated the hearts of millions with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance. Fans follow every detail of their relationship, showering love to the couple. Recently, the Shershaah couple enjoyed a romantic beach holiday where they celebrated Kiara's 31st birthday. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how the couple decided on such a destination.

Kiara Advani calls husband Sidharth Malhotra 'advanced swimmer'

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara Advani who celebrated her 31st birthday on July 31, opened up about choosing a beach location for spending the holiday with her husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra and celebrating her birthday too. When she was asked how the couple decide on a destination, the actress said, "Well, fortunately, we both love traveling, so it’s never very difficult to pick a place."

Kiara also shared that they both love the water and she can never say no to a beach vacation. Talking about the video that Kiara posted on her birthday, she said that while both of them are good swimmers, Sidharth Malhotra who likes to dive and swim "is way more advanced" than the actress.

Satyaprem Ki Katha actress expressed her love for water as she said, "I feel I am like water, you put me into anything, and I’ll just put that shape. I feel a sense of connection when I am in the water.”

Speaking about the video, Kiara was seen sporting a hot monokini while her husband was seen donning red shorts. The couple was also seen taking a dip in blue waters from their yacht. Along with the video, she also penned a beautiful note for her fans. Her post read, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love."

Work front

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is also a part of Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film will release in December 2023.

