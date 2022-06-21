Kiara Advani calls Sidharth Malhotra 'most handsome co-star'; Reveals her life changed after Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She rose to fame with her 2016 film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and since then, she has never looked back. The actress has been creating a massive buzz on the professional front these days. After the success of her horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she is currently gearing up for the release of her family-drama movie, JugJugg Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Now, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Kiara was asked to choose Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and Good Newwzz. To which, she said, "Kabir Singh. It really changed my life." To note, the actress rose to fame after delivering a great performance in the 2019 movie. She also recalled how people still call her by the film's character, Preeti. Further, talking about the most difficult scenes ever done in her career. Kiara said, "The climax of Shershaah." Later, the actress also picked her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as her most favorite co-star. "He is very handsome," she said.

Meanwhile, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from this, Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

