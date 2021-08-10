Kiara Advani cannot keep her eyes off Sidharth Malhotra as they are spotted at the airport; PICS

Kiara Advani and have become one of the most favourite rumoured couples OF B-town. Although neither of them has made their relationship public, fans feel that they are more than just friends. Whether at airports or at events, the two always make for a picture-perfect couple when snapped. Sidharth and Kiara were recently snapped at the Mumbai airport arriving from a destination after their upcoming film’s promotion, and yet again, the paparazzi did not leave a chance to click them.

Well, in the pictures, you can see Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walking together at the airport. There are few pictures in which we can see Kiara looking at Sidharth, and these pictures are proof that the actress could not keep her eyes away from her rumoured beau. Well, talking about the Kabir Singh actress’ fashion game, she is always on top of it. This time too, she made heads turn in her comfy green pants and a white tee with ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ written on it. On the other hand, Sid looked dapper in his comfy white pants, which had a nice pattern on both sides and a tee shirt with the same print on it. He paired a denim shirt over his white tee that enhanced his look further.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made for a stylish pair, and we are sure that their fashion game is winning over everyone. How many hearts for this good looking pair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

