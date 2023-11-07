Kiara Advani cannot stop gushing over Sidharth Malhotra's intense look in new Yodha posters

Sidharth Malhotra has been making waves in the news, getting people excited about his upcoming action-packed movie, Yodha. The makers of the movie recently revealed new posters today and shared a new release date for the film. This has generated excitement for the movie, which was originally planned for release in December. Now, Kiara Advani took to her social media handle to share the new poster of the film.

Kiara Advani shares Yodha’s new posters on her story

Today, on November 7, after Sidharth Malhotra dropped the new posters of Yodha along with a new release date which is March 15, next year, Sidharth’s wife-actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story to reshare the post and showed her excitement for his intense look in the posters. Sharing the post she added four heart eye emojis.

Take a look!

New posters of Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha

On Tuesday, November 7, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to unveil two impressive new posters of his highly-awaited movie Yodha. These images depict the actor in a tough and unrefined appearance. In one poster, Sidharth is seen wearing a commando uniform with a plane soaring behind him, and it features the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster shows him injured but still strong, standing amid the aircraft.

In addition to these exciting images, they also shared that the film's release date has been moved to March 15, 2024. Along with the posters, Sidharth wrote in his caption, “Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March 2024.”

Take a look!

More about Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha

Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is expected to be a grand movie with an outstanding cast. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, the film includes the skilled actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. This action-packed movie is a collaboration between Prime Video and Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. The group of producers consists of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Earlier the film was slated to be released on December 8, this year, but now it will be released on March 15, next year.

