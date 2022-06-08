Kiara Advani celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success in JugJugg Jeeyo's 'Nach Punjabbaan' style

Kiara Advani is on cloud nine as her latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed the 150-crore mark. The actress is also gearing up for the release of her next film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ and leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The flick is scheduled to release on June 24.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shershah’ actress finds a new way to celebrate the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ way by dancing to its new song ‘Nach Punjabbaan’. Sharing a fun dancing video of herself and her team on her IG story, the 29-year-old actress wrote: #teamki celebrating #BB2 success in Punjaabban style. Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is on a winning spree as it crossed Rs 200 crore box office earning worldwide. The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav starrer has had a raging start since its release and collected Rs 157.07 crore in the Indian market.

Have a look at Kiara's post:

The storyline of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows Rohan (Kartik), a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika at the Thakur palace. The flick is a sequel to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which featured Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist and Vidya Balan as Avni aka Manjulika. The sequel stars Kartik playing a character similar to Akshay's. Actor Rajpal Yadav is reprising his role as Chhota Pandit from the first installment. Initially, the film was set to release on July 31, 2020, but was delayed, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Kiara will also be next seen in RC-15 with Ram Charan and ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal.