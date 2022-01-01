Kiara Advani celebrates New Year 2022 at rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s house; PICS

Seems like rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become inseparable in 2022. On the first day of New Year the two caught the attention of the paparazzi in the city dreams of Mumbai. As we know, parties and social gatherings are strictly prohibited this year to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant. Hence, the stars have decided to spend the first day of New Years with each other indoors.

Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped by the shutterbugs outside Malhotra’s house. While the Shershaah’s male lead looked dapper in a brown jacket, on the other hand, Advani opted for a grey elongated coat to protect herself from the chilly weather. It was Sidharth who first stepped out of the car, then Kiara Advani followed him inside. The rumoured lovebirds decided to avoid cameras and quickly rushed inside the building.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan directed biographical film, Shershaah. She is now gearing up to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Lastly, Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline in collaboration with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. Speaking of Malhotra, he has Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God in his kitty.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani goofs around as she gears up to welcome New Year with enthusiasm; See Pic