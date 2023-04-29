Kiara Advani celebrates Satyaprem Ki Katha completion with Kartik Aaryan; See PICS

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has some exciting movies ahead. She will be seen in Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, as well as Satyaprem Ki Katha, for which the actress will reunite on screen with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kartik and Kiara were busy shooting for the romantic saga, and now, looks like they have wrapped up Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot. Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to announce the wrap-up of the film, while also sharing pictures from a small celebration on the sets.

Kiara Advani celebrates the wrap-up of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures on Instagram, as she announced the wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha. She wrote, “And it’s a film wrap for Katha #SatyapremkiKatha A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever.”

Kiara further thanked Sameer Vidwans, the director of the film, as well as her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, writer Karan Sharma, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia, and the entire team of the film. She concluded the note by adding that she cannot wait to share the world that they have created, with the audience. The first picture gives a glimpse of Kiara’s character in the film. Next one is a behind-the-scenes picture featuring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The last two pictures give a glimpse of the wrap-up celebration on sets, and Kiara is seen cutting a chocolate cake, with the team of Satyaprem Ki Katha clapping and celebrating. Kiara is seen in a light blue outfit, while Kartik stands next to her in a blue shirt and grey pants. Check out Kiara’s post below!

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The actors began prep for the film in September last year. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

