Kiara Advani changes Instagram DP following her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra; Check it out

Kiara Advani is over the moon- as she should be - after her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra . After keeping their romance under wraps for a long time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding on February 7, at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Hotel. After their reception in Delhi, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends and family in Mumbai tonight. And now ahead of the special day, the new bride has changed her Instagram display picture. Have you seen it yet?

Just days after her wedding, Kiara changed her Instagram display picture . She has now put up an adorable picture from her D-Day, where Sidharth is seen kissing her cheek. This is the same picture she shared on her Instagram space along with other first pictures from her wedding. While her username simply says ‘KIARA’, she does not have any bio on her handle.

Kiara’s Instagram post featuring her sweet wedding pictures has now become the most-liked post in India on the social media platform. The post beat Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures to gain the most likes. At the time of writing this article, the Shershaah actress’ post has 15.3 million likes. Recently, the lovebirds also uploaded an adorable video from their wedding day, shot by The Wedding Filmer aka Vishal Punjabi. In the video, bride Kiara can be seen walking towards Sidharth before they exchange garlands and kiss each other. The song titled ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah played in the backdrop, which was apparently re-written for Kiara and Sidharth’s special day.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Mumbai reception

Tonight, on February 12, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hosting another reception at a plush hotel in South Mumbai for their Bollywood friends. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the big names of the industry including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend the party.