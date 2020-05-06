Kiara Advani on COVID 19 lockdown: I’m praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible

Kiara Advani reveals what she is upto during her quarantine period and how she is enjoying spending some quality time at home during the lockdown. Read on to know more.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has got a chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones and family. It has also given us time to introspect ourselves and rediscover new hobbies. Bollywood celebrities are discovering their inner talents like sketching, painting, singing, poetry, and much more. Among all, Kiara Advani revealed that she has been trying her hands on sketching during her quarantine period. Not only this, but the actress has also been sharing a few throwback videos for fans on social media.

Recently, Kiara opened up about how she is spending her quarantine period to Mumbai Mirror. The actress said that she has always been a homebody, so she doesn't feel cooped up and is not dying to step out. The Good Newwz actress added that she misses work but till it's time to get back to shoots, she is enjoying spending time at home with her family. She even connected with her school teachers recently and it was a trip down memory lane. Talking about trying hands in cooking during the lockdown, Kiara said that she had no idea she is a good cook. Maybe it’s her love for 'ghar ka khaana'.

The Kabir Singh actress added, "Once in a while, I bake a cake or some cookies. I also made gajar ka halwa the other day. Today, you name any Indian dish and I can make it. And that makes me really proud.” Talking about people who suffered because of the pandemic, Kiara said, "Several people, including me, were confused about the situation. I was concerned about what was happening outside and I wasn't alone. So, I thought, maybe if we all came together, we could help each other get through it." She further said that some were suffering from sleep disorders while some were worried about their future. There was a lot of negativity, but there were also people offering suggestions on how to combat it. The idea was to open up about our feelings and help each other. She recently came across an online course on well-being and happiness that piqued her interest. The actress is considering taking it as she feels now, is a good time to reflect and understand herself better.

Talking about her shooting being stalled because of the pandemic and her work being stuck, Kiara said, "Earlier, I was so busy working, I didn’t have the time to enjoy my recent successes. Now, I do. I’m praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. It’ll be a lot different, but I’m hoping for the best."

Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Netflix's film Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine.

