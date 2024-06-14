Kiara Advani cutting cake to celebrating with fans and enjoying personalised gifts; 10 pics that give peek into her ‘Dus saal ka celebration’

As actress Kiara Advani completed a decade in the industry, she took to social media to share some inside pictures from a fun celebration with her fans and admirers. Kiara made her debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly, and since then, she has won the hearts of her cinema lovers with groundbreaking roles.

Kiara Advani drops inside pictures from 10-year celebration in the industry

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped a series of pictures celebrating 10 years in the industry. Filled with gratitude and love, the actress shared some fun and heartwarming moments. In the first picture, Advani is seen posing with the cake from the celebration, while in the second, she is all smiles, posing with a collage of her pictures.

In the third picture, Kiara can be seen praying with folded hands while cutting the cake. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is seen chatting and hugging her fans in the remaining pictures. Kiara Advani captioned the post, "दस साल का सेलिब्रेशन तो बनता है" (A ten-year celebration is a must).

Have a look at the pictures here:

When Kiara Advani spoke about dreaming of becoming an actor

In an old chat with PTI, Kiara said that she had a dream of becoming an actor, she didn't know what kind of stories she wanted to tell or what her voice was back then. In the same conversation, she reflected on her younger self, explaining that she had started her career at 21 without knowing who she was, who she wanted to be, or what she wanted to say.

Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and she garnered praise for her role.

Up next, the actress is set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3. Reports suggest that Advani will also share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2. Additionally, she has Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the pipeline.

