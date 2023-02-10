Kiara Advani dances her way to Sidharth Malhotra; Couple seal the deal with a sweet kiss- Watch wedding video

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani! Bollywood's IT couple fell in love with each other on the sets of Shershaah and since then managed to keep their relationship under wraps. On February 7th, Sidharth and Kiara sealed the deal at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The duo opted for a big fat Indian wedding with family members and close friends from the industry in attendance. Post tying the knot, the couple made their first appearance at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday as they jetted off to Sidharth's Delhi house. Today, the couple shared their wedding video on social media and it is all things beautiful. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding truly looked like a fairytale. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop their breathtaking wedding video

Kiara and Sidharth dropped their wedding video on Friday afternoon. The video is nothing less than a dream. The couple looks all things beautiful. The video begins with Kiara's brothers walking her down the aisle under the phoolon ki chaadar. While she dances her way to the love of her life, Sidharth. Their sweet banter has our heart! After they exchange the varmalas, Sidharth and Kiara seal the deal with an adorable kiss. Their wedding video is truly mesmerising. They shared the video with a caption, "7.02.2023." Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get a grand welcome After jetting off to Delhi, Sidharth and Kiara received a grand welcome at the airport. The duo twinned in red outfits and looked madly in love with each other. They distributed sweets to the media and also thanked them for showering them with love and blessings. New bahu Kiara was welcomed with dhol at Sidharth's Delhi house. She also performed the grah pravesh ceremony there. Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's special note for the guests The love birds enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities at Suryagarh Palace with friends and family. Post their wedding, the guests received a special note from Sidharth and Kiara. Pinkvilla exclusively informed about the same. Their note read, "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives, who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With love, Kiara & Sid." Have a look:

