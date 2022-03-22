Kiara Advani dazzles in a golden shirt & matching pumps after dinner date with friends; PHOTOS

Kiara Advani is one of the most talented and gorgeous looking actresses in our Bollywood industry. The actress never fails to stun with her gorgeous looking pictures and videos. Talking about her fashion game it is always on point and she never fails to make heads turn with her stunning outfits. Well, today too the Shershaah actress was spotted in the city heading out of a restaurant after her dinner date with friends. Her attire was the perfect example of what a simple yet stylish outfit looks like.

In the pictures, we can see Kiara Advani wearing a golden satin shirt that has a tie in the front pattern. She has paired it with a light blue skinny fit denim that accentuates her curves. Her denim was ripped on both her knees. Kiara has left her hair open, held a white coloured purse on one of her shoulders and completed her attire with golden pumps. With minimalistic makeup, the actress still manages to look flawless. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara Advani has a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside an ensemble cast. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli will also be seen in pivotal roles in the Raj Mehta directorial. She also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the personal front, Kiara Advani is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The two have been spotted together on several occasions.

