Kiara Advani decks up in a white bodycon dress to promote JugJugg Jeeyo; See PHOTOS

Kiara Advani is one of the most gorgeous actresses of the current generation. All eyes are on her as her movie is just a few days away from its release. Kiara and Varun Dhawan are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film along with their co-stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress is making heads turn with her fashion game during the promotion. Even today she left her fans speechless with the white bodycon dress that she wore and we bet you cannot take your eyes off her.

In the pictures, Kiara Advani stylishly poses for the camera wearing that white-coloured bodycon dress. The dress had a tube neck and looked lovely on her. The actress left her hair open and flaunted her no makeup look. She completed her look with golden pumps. Indeed she was a sight to behold. The moment Kiara shared her pictures, fans could not stop commenting. One of the fan wrote ‘divine beauty’. Many shared fire emojis and some shared hear emojis in the comments section.

Check out Kiara Advani’s pictures:

Meanwhile, Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo also features Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from this, Kiara has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will be reuniting with her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal for the comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, directed by S. Shankar, co-starring Ram Charan.

