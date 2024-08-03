Kiara Advani diet and workout routine: Wondering how Shershaah actress stays fit? Know her secret ft. Ghar ka khana and more

Kiara Advani, who marked her debut with the 2014 film, Fugly, has been a part of the industry for a decade. Not only acting, Kiara also grabs our attention for how fit she is. The actress keeps working out and fans get to see the visuals of her routine on social media. Kiara once told Pinkvilla that she is a “blessed soul” but sometimes, fat is visible on her face.

When the actress has a cheat day, she makes sure to run the next day. So, if you are a fitness enthusiast and looking for some inspiration, check out Kiara Advani diet and workout routine. It will make you stay fit and healthy.

Here's everything that you should know about Kiara Advani's fitness secret:

Kiara Advani diet

Kiara Advani doesn't believe in fad diets like keto or intermittent fasting. "For me, it is ghar ka khaana – boiled and without too much masala. It is usually the same food that I genuinely enjoy eating," Kiara once told Kareena Kapoor Khan on the What Woman Want show.

The actress also talked about consuming a simple diet earlier, however, later she added a little "tadka" to her life. It is about portion control, she stated.

Kiara loves consuming bhindi, salmon, and pumpkin in her diet. Her diet preference also includes lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats.

She prefers low-sodium foods as they can cause water retention in your body. Her favorite dessert is sugar-free dark chocolate. The Shershah actress enjoys it during her dessert cravings.

What she eats in a day:

Pre-breakfast: After waking up, Kiara Advani drinks warm water with drops of lemon in it as the solution detoxifies and cleanses her system.

Breakfast: For breakfast, Kiara consumes oats with a few fruits. She usually includes apples and oranges in her oatmeal and topped with seasonal strawberries and blueberries.

Pre-workout in the afternoon: Her pre-workout snack is apple slices with a tablespoon of peanut butter on top.

Lunch and Dinner: During lunch and dinner time, Kiara eats two vegetables along with roti. For dinner, the actress prefers fish, especially, salmon.

Kiara Advani Workout Routine

Kiara Advani loves working out every day. If the Good Newz actress has time, she goes to the gym twice a day. Kiara also dances whenever she feels like taking a break from the gym and boxing.

Kiara performs a 30-minute cardio session which includes running, cycling, or swimming. She has incorporated high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into her fitness routine. The actress doesn't like lifting weights so she uses her body weight to work out.

She performs bodyweight exercises including box jumps, squats, and pushups to increase strength and endurance.

To strengthen her core muscles, Kiara performs exercises such as planks, crunches and Russian twists. Fans often see her visiting Pilates class. Pilates increases flexibility and tone her required set of muscles.

Apart from these exercises, Kiara loves boxing and she prefers including kickboxing and fictional training in her fitness regime. The actress also runs in the evening.

Not just muscles, Kiara also focuses on improving heart health and mental well-being. She performs yoga poses including downward dog, warrior, and tree pose for stretching. The actress also does a meditation session to improve overall body conditioning.

Fitness Tips from Kiara Advani

1: Include one hour from your daily routine and workout: No matter how busy you are, try to take one hour from your schedule and start working out. You will love the results after some time.

2: Take deep breaths to improve anxiety or mental health-related issues: To focus on your mental health, don't forget to do deep breathing exercises as it can make you feel better.

3. Include meditation in your fitness: Go deeper and know yourself better: Start performing meditation every day as it can keep your mind calm and composed throughout the day.

4. Focus on portion control: Skipping meals is not the solution but portion control is. If you incorporate portion control in your meals, then you can easily manage to keep yourself fit and healthy.

Not just physical exercises, Kiara Advani believes in focusing on her sleeping patterns and food intake. For her, it is more about a holistic approach.

Kiara hopes to do an action film where she has to flaunt her abs and toned legs. So, if you want to get a toned body like Kiara, stick to her diet and workout routine and thank us later.

On the work front, up next for Kiara is the Telugu film, Game Changer along with the Hindi movies, Don 3, and War 2 in her kitty.

