Kiara Advani doesn’t feel pressured to get married; Reveals what she learnt from Anil Kapoor about wedding

Kiara Advani has been creating a massive buzz on the professional front these days. After basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also featured Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, Kiara is now gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Clearly, Kiara is at the top of her game as of now. Amid this, her personal life tends to make the headlines every now and then. Though Kiara is yet to make her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra official, fans have been quite curious about her wedding.

Kiara Advani on her wedding plans

And now, in her recent interaction with India Today, Kiara had opened up about her wedding plans and if she feels the to tie the knot soon as several actresses in the industry have tied the knot lately. To this, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress said that she doesn’t feel the pressure to tie the knot as of now. “There is no pressure right now to get married. I don't think single people should take any pressure,” Kiara was quoted saying.

Lesson learnt from Anil Kapoor

The Shershaah actress further revealed that she has learnt an important lesson from Anil Kapoor about tying the knot wherein one should get ready when he/she feels ready. “I have learned from Anil (Kapoor) sir, that when the time is right and when you feel ready and want to, is when you should get married. Don't go by age, society, and other things. When you are ready, you get married. Meanwhile, just keep giving hits,” Kiara was quoted saying. To note, Kiara will be collaborating with Anil for the first time in JugJugg Jeeyo.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies

As of now, Kiara is busy promoting Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo which is slated to release on June 24. The movie revolves around post marital issues and marks Kiara’s second collaboration with Varun after their 2019 release Kalank wherein the actress did a cameo. Besides, Kiara is also working on Shankar’s RC 15 with Ram Charan and will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra can't take their eyes off each other; Fans REACT