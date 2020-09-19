Kiara Advani doing kickboxing with her trainer is a whole ‘weekend’ mood and we’re inspired; Watch

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Fugly and later, she was seen in films such as M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Machine, Kalank, Good Newwz and others. Currently, Kiara is quarantining at home with her family, and after the lockdown was lifted, the 28-year-old actress is often snapped in the city. That said, we all know that Kiara Advani is a social media diva, for she often shares selfies and videos with her Instafam and gives sneak-peek into her celebrations at home, and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a video wherein Kiara Advani is working out.

In the said video, Kiara Advani is seen doing some kickboxing with her trainer and alongside the video, the actress wrote, “FRIDAYYYY!!!! #PostWorkout #WeekendReady…” Well, clearly, Kiara has given us some major weekend workout goals. That said, amid the lockdown, Kiara Advani tried her hands at baking as she used to share photos of her self-baked cookies and other stuff. On the work front, it is being reported that soon, Kiara will resume the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Kiara Advani.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and next, she will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb and the film will witness a digital release. Also, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with rumoured boyfriend in Shamshera.

