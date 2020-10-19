Kiara Advani doles out pretty festive look in ethnic wear for Laxmmi Bomb promotion; Says Kinda missed posing

Kiara Advani took to social media to drop gorgeous photos of herself as he got ready to promote Akshay Kumar co starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The pretty star stunned everyone in a traditional look that may be your go to OOTD this festive season.

Kiara Advani left the internet in awe when she dropped gorgeous photos of herself on social media as she dolled up for Laxmmi Bomb promotions. The gorgeous star was away from work during the COVID induced break and now, as her film with is all set to release next month, the actress has begun promotions of the same. A day back, Kiara and Akshay set out to promote their film on The Kapil Sharma show and the actress stunned in a little Black dress for the show.

Now, on Monday, Kiara began her week in a festive mood. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a berry blurred polka print hand-embroidered gharara, blouse. She teamed it up with a blurred stripe dupatta. With it, Kiara is seen teaming up her ethnic wear with a gorgeous necklace and earrings. Her look was complete with perfect hair and makeup. As she posed for photos, Kiara looked every bit of a gorgeous diva she is and left the internet in awe of her.

Sharing the photos, Kiara mentioned that she missed posing for promotion shoots. She wrote, "Kinda missed posing for promotions styled by my loveliest @ekalakhani hair and makeup by my A team @bbhiral @makeupbylekha wearing @arpita__mehta for #LaxmmiBomb promotions."

Take a look at Kiara Advani photos:

Meanwhile, the film Laxmmi Bomb's trailer left the internet in awe. Starring Akshay and Kiara in the lead, the film is a horror-comedy where Akshay's character is possessed by a transgender ghost. The first song, Burj Khalifa came out on Saturday and it left everyone impressed with Akshay and Kiara's dance moves. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will release on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

