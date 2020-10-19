  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kiara Advani doles out pretty festive look in ethnic wear for Laxmmi Bomb promotion; Says Kinda missed posing

Kiara Advani took to social media to drop gorgeous photos of herself as he got ready to promote Akshay Kumar co starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The pretty star stunned everyone in a traditional look that may be your go to OOTD this festive season.
27574 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani for Laxmmi BombKiara Advani doles out pretty festive look in ethnic wear for Laxmmi Bomb promotion; Says Kinda missed posing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kiara Advani left the internet in awe when she dropped gorgeous photos of herself on social media as she dolled up for Laxmmi Bomb promotions. The gorgeous star was away from work during the COVID induced break and now, as her film with Akshay Kumar is all set to release next month, the actress has begun promotions of the same. A day back, Kiara and Akshay set out to promote their film on The Kapil Sharma show and the actress stunned in a little Black dress for the show. 

Now, on Monday, Kiara began her week in a festive mood. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a berry blurred polka print hand-embroidered gharara, blouse. She teamed it up with a blurred stripe dupatta. With it, Kiara is seen teaming up her ethnic wear with a gorgeous necklace and earrings. Her look was complete with perfect hair and makeup. As she posed for photos, Kiara looked every bit of a gorgeous diva she is and left the internet in awe of her. 

Sharing the photos, Kiara mentioned that she missed posing for promotion shoots. She wrote, "Kinda missed posing for promotions  styled by my loveliest @ekalakhani hair and makeup by my A team @bbhiral @makeupbylekha wearing @arpita__mehta for #LaxmmiBomb promotions."

Take a look at Kiara Advani photos:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Meanwhile, the film Laxmmi Bomb's trailer left the internet in awe. Starring Akshay and Kiara in the lead, the film is a horror-comedy where Akshay's character is possessed by a transgender ghost. The first song, Burj Khalifa came out on Saturday and it left everyone impressed with Akshay and Kiara's dance moves. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. It will release on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Also Read|Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani embrace trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as they promote Laxmmi Bomb

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kiara Advani Instagram

You may like these
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani embrace trans rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi as they promote Laxmmi Bomb
Love or Hate: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Burjkhalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb? COMMENT
Burjkhalifa Song: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's latest song from Laxmmi Bomb is all things over the top
Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani set to arrive with the biggest party anthem tomorrow
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb to skip theatrical release & go digital amid COVID 19 crisis?
Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer wraps up the shoot of the comedy horror film; See pic

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement