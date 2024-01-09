Kiara Advani drops adorable PIC with her mom and ‘Granna’ who decided to learn to play guitar at 77

Kiara Advani admitted during a chat with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan that she has lived with her family all her life. Therefore, it goes without saying that the actress is very close-knit with her parents. She also recently posed a picture with her mother and grandmother showcasing the special bond she shares with them.

Kiara Advani shared a photo with her 77-year-old grandmother

A while ago, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and dropped a special picture with her mother and grandmother. In the photo, the actress looked like a teenager sitting in between the two special women in her life. By means of her post, she raised a toast to her ‘Granna’ who decided to learn to play the guitar at the age of 77.

In the pictures, Kiara wore a little black dress while the other two women looked beautiful in their respective casual attires. She also held onto a guitar with a red ribbon on it indicating that it was a surprise gift for someone. Sharing the photo, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress wrote, “My darling Granna filled with joie de vivre, at 77 has decided to learn to play the guitar,” she captioned the post using a red heart emoji.

Check out her post below:

A week ago, Kiara was in a winter wonderland with her husband Sidharth Malhotra to celebrate the New Year. She also posted a selfie with her husband from amidst snow-covered mountains. Sharing the adorable pictures, she penned, “2023 - so much to be grateful for. 2024 - coming for you baby. Happy New Year. PS:- he loves kala chashma so much , we had 4.”

Take a look:

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding

The celebrity couple dated for a while but decided to stay silent about their relationship. Then in February 2023, the Shershaah couple got married and gave everyone a sweet surprise. For their D-day, the couple flew to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony.

Kiara Advani’s work front

After making her acting debut with Fugly in 2014, she worked on several popular projects like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, among others. As of now, she is filming for a Telugu language movie Game Changer, and is also expected to be in War 2.

