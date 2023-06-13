Kiara Advani drops handwritten note as she clocks 9 years in Bollywood; Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah react

Kiara Advani started her journey in Bollywood in 2014 with a film titled Fugly and since then, there has been no looking back for her. The actress has been a part of top films but it was Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Karan Johar's Lust Stories that made her stand out. Today, as she completed 9 years in the industry, Kiara took to social media and thanked her fans for 'having her back through all the ups and downs'. She also said that she looks forward to entertaining the audience with her work.

Kiara Advani thanks fans for supporting her as she clocks 9 years in Bollywood

A while ago, Kiara shared a picture of her hand-written note expressing gratitude. She said that she is 'grateful' for all the love that has come her way in these 9 years. Her note read, "To my dearest well-wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and lives. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today. 9 years and it feels like it’s only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead together to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work… to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. With love, always, Kiara Advani." She shared the note with a red heart emoji in the caption. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the note, her colleagues and fans were seen showering her with love. Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Woohooooo!!! Keep slaying." Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Sooo cuteee." A fan commented, "Congratulations kii for completing 9 years." Another fan wrote, "such a nice gesture to write a hand written note ...ek school wali feeling ai...notebook dekhke ...wish you more success in life and all your future projects ...." One of the comments also read, "9 years of being the most amazing actress, thankyou for coming into our lives and bringing so many beautiful characters with you! you’ve come a long way and there’s so much more to go. can’t wait to see what the journey ahead of has stored for you! wishing you all the luck."

Meanwhile, Kiara is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. She has reunited with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was recently seen promoting the film on Kapil Sharma's show and her mom and Sidharth Malhotra's mom accompanied her. Apart from this, Kiara has Game Changer alongside Ram Charan in the pipeline.

