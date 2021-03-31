Kiara Advani drops series of beautiful PICS as she shells out valuable mid week advice: Don’t forget to smile

Kiara Advani shared a series of beautiful pictures with an infectious smile from the mountains on her Instagram says, “Don’t forget to smile.”

One of the biggest stars in Bollywood Kiara Advani shares a series of beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle from the wonderful mountains in the cold misty weather. Kiara is wearing a black overcoat sitting on the rock beside a river where she is looking ravishing with a gorgeous smile on her face. Kiara captioned the picture by writing, “Don’t forget to smile.” Kiara’s beautiful loose curls hair with golden brown highlights along with minimal makeup are a treat for sore eyes.

Sitting on a bed of rocks, Kiara perfectly placed her looks in accordance to weather by wearing a thick long overcoat paired with blue jeans and brown boots. Kiara was recently shooting in Manali, Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where she is paired opposite the heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of the film got halted recently when Kartik got diagnosed with Covid positive meanwhile director Anees Bazmee and Kiara both took the corona test.

Take a look at her post here:

Kiara is certainly one of the most in-demand actresses working in Bollywood currently with a huge slate of films. Since 2019 Kiara has released 6 films Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Laxmii, and Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara has multiple films lined up to be released including Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. One of her most awaited projects is Jug Jugg Jeeyo with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. In this massive ensemble of star cast, Kiara is costarring with , Anil Kapoor, , and Prajakta Kohli. The shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo was commenced in November 2020 with a long schedule in Thailand, film is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

