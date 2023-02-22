Kiara Advani drops UNSEEN pics from wedding to wish her mom on birthday; Take a look

Kiara Advani , the popular Bollywood actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra at a grand wedding ceremony on February 7, Monday. The wedding, which was a grand affair, was held at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of family members and close friends. The Shershaah couple announced the wedding with a lovely social media post, along with a series of dreamy pictures. Lately, Sidharth and Kiara have been treating their fans with wedding pictures.

The actress, who is currently enjoying her new role in her life as a wife, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some unseen pictures from her wedding celebrations. Kiara Advani dropped the pictures as she wished her gorgeous mother Genevieve Advani on her birthday. "Mummaaaaaa... Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother... I am blessed to be your daughter," the Govinda Naam Mera actress captioned her post.

Sidharth and Kiara's grand wedding

The Shershaah couple's wedding was a traditional Punjabi ceremony, which was kickstarted with a welcome lunch. It was followed by a high-voltage Sangeet event, Haldi, and Mehendi ceremonies. Along with the couple's family members, some of their film industry friends including director Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and senior actress Juhi Chawla, attended the wedding. Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked absolutely stunning in custom-made Manish Malhotra creations for all their major wedding festivities, including Sangeet, Mehendi, Haldi, Wedding, and the Grihapravesh event which was held at the groom's residence in Delhi.

The couple's work front

Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Yodha, the upcoming war drama which features him in the role of an army officer. The much-awaited project is slated to hit the theatres by the second half of 2023. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming love story SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which features her and Kartik Aaryan in the titular roles.