Kiara Advani drops unseen pics with brother Mishaal from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on Siblings Day

Kiara Advani, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently got married to her longtime boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra. The duo started dating on the sets of Shershaah and they finally sealed the deal in February this year. After trying the knot, Kiara has been sharing unseen pictures from the wedding. Today, on Siblings Day, Kiara took to social media and dropped adorable pictures with her brother Mishaal Advani from her wedding.

Kiara Advani and Mishaal Advani dish out sibling goals

A while ago, Kiara took to Instagram and shared three pictures from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The duo got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. In the first picture, Kiara is seen lovingly holding her brother during her Mehendi ceremony. The second and third pictures were clicked at the mandap before she took the pheras with Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara and Mishaal look all things adorable in the pictures. Along with the pictures, Kiara wrote, "Happy Sibling Day" and tagged her brother. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her mom Genevieve commented, "My two babies. always be there for each other. Love, protect and support each other. forever thankful to God for you’ll. God bless you Aali Mishu." A fan wrote, "Aww this is sooo sweet." Another fan commented, "Wow beautiful."

Meanwhile, for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding, Mishaal, who is a singer, music producer and rapper, made a special song for them. He even shared a glimpse of his performance on Instagram. Kiara was all heart for his song.

Work front

Kiara is currently busy shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The duo recently returned from Kashmir. Apart from this, Kiara has RC 15 alongside Ram Charan.

